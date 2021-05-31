REGINA -- A pedestrian remains in hospital following a collision with a semi-truck on Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 10:48 a.m. in the intersection of Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue East. The area has since been reopened to traffic after several hours of police investigation.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman was taken to hospital by EMS. Police were not able to provide an update on her condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to reach out to Regina police or Crimestoppers.