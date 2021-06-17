REGINA -- A woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday evening, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it was dispatched to the area of Albert Street North and 6th Avenue North around 7:45 p.m. for a reported pedestrian involved collision.

Following initial investigation, police determined a woman was hit while in the intersection of the two roads. She was transported to hospital by EMS.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).