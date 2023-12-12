REGINA
    • 'Pennies on the dollar': Sask. should be getting more from companies mining its potash, paper finds

    Potash companies operating in Saskatchewan are not paying enough royalties, according to a research paper from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.

    The school, at the University of Regina, says with the price of potash doubling in 2022, the natural resource’s value rose by about $10 billion.

    The paper says that the provincial government only received one-quarter of the windfall, but didn’t recommend how much royalties should be increased.

    Rather, the paper stated that royalties and taxes be improved to “ensure a fair return to Saskatchewan people.

    The author of the paper, Erin Weir, said companies are currently only paying the Crown royalty and a surcharge.

    “Which is about three per cent, “Weir said. “Then the resource surcharge also which again is about three per cent. So on a lot of the potash extracted from Saskatchewan the province is really only getting pennies on the dollar,” he said.

    The paper said that even with prices moderating in 2023, the value sold already exceeds 2021 and every previous year.

    Saskatchewan has about one-third of the world’s potash supply.

    “Last year’s windfall highlights the need to collect a fair return for the people of Saskatchewan, who own the resource, from the mining companies that extract it,” the paper says.

    The entire paper can be read here.

    More to come…

