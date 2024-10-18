'We don’t want to feel like that again': Regina Thunder get chance at redemption in PFC final vs. Hilltops
It will be a rematch of the 2023 Prairie Football Conference Final between the Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops on Sunday, and the Thunder are looking to flip the script this season after falling 21-13 in last year’s matchup.
“Last year is definitely a motivator for us. We thought we put ourselves in a position there late in the fourth quarter to win and unfortunately things didn’t go out way. We spent the off-season rebuilding and thinking about ways we can be successful come this game,” said Brett Strong, special teams and running backs coach for the Thunder.
“That’s something we’ve all talked about is that feeling we all had last year. It’s one of the worst feelings to have and we don’t want to feel like that again, so we’re taking that loss as motivation,” said Thunder receiver, Ben Walz.
Walz and his running back teammate, Rylan Leichert, were all the hype following their semi-final versus the Calgary Colts. Both had three touchdowns in the dominant 64-7 victory.
“First off, the o-line put us in great positions, driving guys downfield. That makes it easy for me as a running back to make my reads and use my skill set at the second level. Then, Ben, he’s a 6 ‘5’ receiver and you see the preparation he puts in, and the catches he then executed. It was good to see the boys get on the board,” Leichert shared.
“Everyone worked really hard all week to get that result, and everyone worked really hard during the game. It was just full excitement coming out of it,” added quarterback, Ethan Hugg.
Last year, the Hilltops went on to win the Canadian Junior Football League [CJFL] Championship. The Thunder and Hilltops have met the last four PFC finals, and the Thunder even went on to the championship game back in 2022 but fell short.
“The excitement is something you almost can’t even talk about. It’s the biggest game of the year, PFC Championship game. Same two teams playing for the last four years. We were able to get them a couple years ago, and they’ve beat us twice. So fourth time here and hopefully it’s the charm. It’s the best fame of the year playing the Hilltops late in the year. You can’t beat it,” Strong exclaimed.
The Hilltops have gone undefeated this season, they beat the Thunder 29-15 and 36-11 in their two meetings this season. However, the Thunder are confident they have a good chance this weekend as they believe they are playing some of their best football down the stretch.
“They’re a good team but I think we’ve kind of found our identity this year, especially at the end of the season with our run game. We can just run the ball right through the gut and they can’t stop us,” Walz said confidently.
“I think anytime you get to the playoffs, your run game matters to control the clock. And we’re going to put a huge focus on that this weekend,” Leichert added in agreement.
Leichert is definitely a big boost in the run game on offence. In his fourth year he has already set the franchise record for rushing yards. He had 22 carries for 182 yards in the semi-final alone that led to his three touchdowns. In his Thunder career, he currently has 3,712 rushing yards.
“It’s cool. I think I’ve worked really hard for a lot of years to put myself in that position and I’ve also been really lucky with my family that supports me and the teammates around me who put me in successful positions. I’ve done a lot but there’s still a lot to go. I’m still hungry,” he said.
The game will take place in Saskatoon at SMF Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. and the Thunder are looking forward to the challenge of competing on the road.
“Saskatoon’s a hostile environment every time we go but we kind of feed off of it. But we have a lot of fans that come down too so it’s a pretty big game,” Walz said.
The winner will face the B.C. champion for a berth in the 115th Canadian Bowl that will take place on Nov. 9 in Ontario.
“It would mean the world to us. Everyone works very hard and winning takes a lot of effort. Everyone would like to play [at least] one more week,” Hugg said.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
Cabinet minister who is quitting voices confidence in Trudeau
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt
While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.
Toronto to swiftly 'limit activity' near Rogers Centre during Taylor Swift's 6 concerts
Taylor Swift is coming to Toronto and the city is working to shake off its gridlock problems by implementing a '"limited activity zone' around the Rogers Centre during the two-week period when she is scheduled to play six sold-out shows.
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'The shelter should be moved': Mark Arcand changes tone on shelter after election to third term as STC chief
Mark Arcand was re-elected to a third term as Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).
-
Saskatoon police ask for help tracking down person of interest in sexual assault investigation
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help tracking down a person of interest in an ongoing aggravated and sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff critiques city spending in new financial platform
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
Winnipeg
-
North End fire being investigated as possible arson: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after officers had to help rescue a man trapped in the basement of a North End home on fire Friday morning.
-
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
-
Manitoba premier says he will look at revealing more travel expenses
The Manitoba government will look at proactively releasing more information about its out-of-province travel expenses, Premier Wab Kinew said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
-
Safe containing cash, tablets, payment machine stolen from Edmonton animal adoption centre
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society North Haven Adoption Centre was robbed during business hours on Wednesday.
-
Cakes, macarons, tarts and more, Duchess Bake Shop celebrating 15 years
A sweet Edmonton staple is celebrating 15 years in business and one can only imagine how intricate the birthday cake is.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SAIT death investigation sees police release photos of unknown man
Calgary police have released photos of a man they want to speak with as part of an investigation into a death at SAIT.
-
Attempted purse snatching at CrossIron Mills sees victim bear sprayed
RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery at CrossIron Mills mall that saw the victim bear sprayed.
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.
Lethbridge
-
Slight chance of snow in Lethbridge has city crews, tire shops preparing
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
-
Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
Toronto
-
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
-
Five suspects arrested after female youth sexually assaulted in Vaughan
Police say five suspects from Hamilton are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Vaughan earlier this month.
-
Stacy Clarke appeals 'excessive' and 'harsh' demotion for role in officer cheating scandal
A high-ranking Toronto police officer who admitted to helping several members of the service cheat on promotional exams is appealing her demotion, arguing that she was “villainized” for conduct which was “rampant” throughout the organization.
Ottawa
-
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
Montreal
-
SAQ launches surprise Friday afternoon strike; 10 Montreal locations remain open
If you were hoping to buy a bottle of Pinot Grigio to kick off the weekend in Quebec, you're not going to be happy.
-
Woman, 40, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Cremazie Boulevard
Police say a woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
-
Residents displaced by August water main break face uncertainty as repairs drag on
Several Montreal residents are still unable to return home two months after a massive water main burst flooded streets and apartment buildings in Ville-Marie.
Vancouver
-
Man detained after 'possible arson' in Surrey, police say
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a "possible arson" in the city's Newton neighbourhood Friday.
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
-
B.C. Lions look to reset against league-leading Montreal Alouettes
Vernon Adams Jr. has watched the B.C. Lions' struggles from a unique vantage point. And the quarterback's assessment of what's plagued the team is simple.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. faces a rain-soaked election day after a campaign drenched in negativity
British Columbians go to the polls on Saturday after a too-close-to-call campaign that saw David Eby's New Democrats and John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives tangle over housing, health care and the overdose crisis — as well as plastic straws and a billionaire's billboards.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
Witness described frightening details at bush party shooting trial
Isabella Restrepo resumed with her testimony on Friday, telling the jury the frightening details surrounding the shooting death that took place at a bush party for young people off of Pack Road in south London on July 30, 2021.
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
Kitchener
-
Forensic pathologist testifies at second-degree murder trail of Erick Bahr
Viola Erb died as a result of “external neck compression and blunt force head trauma,” the forensic pathologist who conducted her autopsy told court on Friday.
-
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
-
Last chance to see the 'comet of the century'
The “comet of the century” will still be visible for another few days in North America.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northwestern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northwestern Ontario.
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will elect a new mayor for the first time in 12 years Saturday
When municipal elections go ahead on Saturday, Halifax will elect a new mayor for the first time in 12-years.
-
Food insecurity doesn’t take a holiday: Food banks across the Maritimes prepare for the upcoming season
Food insecurity is a constant problem across the Maritimes and food banks are preparing their shelves for the high demand they expect to see during the holidays.
-
Fifth person arrested in shooting that prompted emergency alert in N.B. last month
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in the Salisbury and Moncton areas of New Brunswick last month.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.