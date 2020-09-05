REGINA -- A person was killed after colliding with a semi-truck near Indian Head, early on Saturday morning.

RCMP said it was dispatched to the scene on Highway 1, about five km east of Indian Head, after a semi-truck collided with a minivan that was entering the highway, after midnight.

The driver of the van, a 62-year-old person from Carry the Kettle First Nation, was declared dead on the scene.

Two people were inside the semi, but neither were injured.

Police said the investigation into the collision is ongoing, with assistance from an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Provincial Coroners Service.

The eastbound lanes of the highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.