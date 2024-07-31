Pig brains or bison testicles? The Amazing Race Canada stops in Regina

Spoiler alert: The following article and video player above contain details of The Amazing Race Canada from July 30, 2024.

The latest leg of season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada passed through Regina in Tuesday night’s episode and included stops at The Hotel Saskatchewan and Mosaic Stadium.

When teams arrived in the Queen City they started out at Avena Foods before making their way to the world famous hotel, where the challenge included dining on a menu of pig brains or bison testicles.

After doing their best to stomach the delicacies, racers made their way by taxi to Mosaic Stadium where they had to memorize a sequence of football plays and run one called play to perfection. That included catching a pass from Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris while making their way through defenders of the Riders and Regina Thunder junior football team.

Former NHLer Brad May and his daughter Sam, who were eliminated after finishing last in the leg, said those from out of province learn quickly how passionate Riders fans are.

“They’re out in droves,” Brad May said. “The whole organization and Regina, we had a wonderful time and I really loved the watermelon helmets,” he added during an interview with CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan.

Following completion of their task at Mosaic Stadium teams made their way to the airport.

The first four teams to arrive secured seats on an early flight to the race’s next pit stop town, Russell, Manitoba — the hometown of the show’s host John Montgomery.

Teams were asked to complete a jigsaw puzzle and Ukrainian dance routine before meeting John and his mother for the latest pit stop.

Seven teams remain in the race including Saskatchewan father-son duo Michael and Amari Linklater, who are members of Thunderchild First Nation but call Saskatoon home.