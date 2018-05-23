

CTV Regina





The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Swift Current on Tuesday night has been charged with impaired flying.

The RCMP says two men suffered minor injuries when a small Cessna passenger plane crashed in a field about four kilometres west of Swift Current. According to police, the plane took off from a grid road, clipped some trees and hit the ground about a kilometre and a half after takeoff.

Calvin Pahl, 42, has been charged with impaired operation of a plane. He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.