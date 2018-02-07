Pioneer Village lifts water advisory
A water leak has led to restrictions at Pioneer Village and Pioneer Manor in Regina.
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 5:26PM CST
Pioneer Village has lifted a water advisory that was put into effect on Saturday.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said Wednesday that water tests results came back clean and the advisory was no longer in place.
A sprinkler system that was damaged on Tuesday has also been repaired. Cleanup continues from the water line break.