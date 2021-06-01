REGINA -- First Nations from the Regina area will hold pipe ceremonies and feasts on Tuesday, with support from the City of Regina.

The purpose of the event is to pray for and feed the spirits of the 215 Indigenous children who were buried in an unmarked location at a B.C. residential school.

Pipes will be raised at 12 p.m. at the following locations in Regina:

Pepsi Park, 11 Avenue, hosted by the Cowessess First Nation

Buffalo Meadows Park, Dewdney Avenue, hosted by the Piapot First Nation

Regina Industrial Indian School, Pinkie Road, hosted by the Zagime Anishinabek First Nation

Legislative Building, hosted by the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and attendees are required to wear masks and observe physical distancing. No more than 150 people may attend at each location.