

CTV Regina





The steps of the legislative building were lined with people gathers for a pro-pipeline rally on Tuesday.

Dozens of oil industry supporters showed up to rally behind Canadian pipeline projects. They are also offering support for agriculture, potash and mining industries.

The premier stepped out of his office to greet the group.

“(It’s) a resource sector that supports hundreds of thousands of families across this great nation providing hope and opportunity to so many and I dare say our resource sector that pays for the quality of life that we enjoy in the great nation of Canada,” Premier Scott Moe said.

In his address, Moe added that the province will continue to fight the carbon tax and support pipeline construction.