Pipeline supporters rally at legislative building
Pro-pipeline supports at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. (Wayne Mantyka/CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 12:42PM CST
The steps of the legislative building were lined with people gathers for a pro-pipeline rally on Tuesday.
Dozens of oil industry supporters showed up to rally behind Canadian pipeline projects. They are also offering support for agriculture, potash and mining industries.
The premier stepped out of his office to greet the group.
“(It’s) a resource sector that supports hundreds of thousands of families across this great nation providing hope and opportunity to so many and I dare say our resource sector that pays for the quality of life that we enjoy in the great nation of Canada,” Premier Scott Moe said.
In his address, Moe added that the province will continue to fight the carbon tax and support pipeline construction.