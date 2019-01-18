At a meeting on Thursday night some dedicated Yorkton soccer players presented his vision for a new multi-use facility to members of the Yorkton community.

Dennis Nesseth says that Yorkton needs a dedicated facility better suited for soccer.

"We need [the new facility] to move ahead with all of our sports programming. We need to make sure that we have a facility that is purposeful and that meets the needs of everyone now and moving forward," he said.

Dennis wants a facility with turf instead of concrete, which is what Yorkton soccer players play on now at the Gallagher Centre's Flexihall.

He said that turf is better to play on because a player is less likely to hurt themselves. He also said turf would draw more advanced players and more tournaments to Yorkton.

The Flexihall hosts a variety of activities besides soccer. It has gotten so busy that Nesseth estimates that the soccer players are unable to play there for a third of the season.

Nesseth and other interested members inspected similar facilities in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina. Based on what he had seen he estimates that a fully equipped facility, with turf, full-sized soccer pitch, bleachers and dressing rooms, could cost up to fifteen million dollars

Darcy Zaharia is Yorkton Counsellor who was attending the meeting in his capacity as a high school football coach. He says that such a facility would bring many people to Yorkton.

"On weekends when there's nothing to do [in Yorkton] people are always going to the city, they're always going to Regina or Saskatoon. Let's make our centre a destination."

Not every soccer player agrees. Robert Okeny is a soccer coach in Yorkton. He said that the Flexihall is sufficient. "I don't think [a new facility] is something we can sustain as a community, he told CTV News.

The plans are still in the early stages. Nesseth hopes to gather commitments from other community groups in the next month before approaching the City of Yorkton to begin feasibility studies.

