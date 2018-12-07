

CTV Regina





Police in Regina will now carry teddy bears in their cruisers they can give to children in distress when responding to calls.

They are working with Teddy Bears Anonymous, which has been helping children during difficult times for the past 10 years.

“We thought there must be instances where there is a traumatic situation a police officer encounters and we wanted to take the program one step further by offering teddy bears in a traumatic experience,” said Jan Lawrence with Teddy Bears Anonymous.

“Having teddy bears in the trunks of our cars and handing to children in traumatic circumstances is part of building a better relationship with our community,” Staff Sergeant Dean Yadlowski with the Regina Police Service said.

Teddy Bears Anonymous currently works with 11 Saskatchewan hospitals and multiple EMS services.

Regina police are the first to join the initiative.