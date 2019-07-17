

Three people have been arrested following the seizure of nearly 100 grams of fentanyl by Regina police.

On July 12, a vehicle was stopped in the 1700 block of Broad St., and two search warrants were executed in the 100 block of Paynter Cres., and the 1800 block of Victoria Ave. E.

Police seized 24.15 grams of cocaine, 60.01 grams of methamphetamine, 94.95 grams of fentanyl, MDMA and $13,000.

Regina police arrested 44-year-old Randal Rochat of Moose Jaw, 36-year-old Lindsay Lelonde of Winnipeg and 26-year-old Alexa Roland of Regina. The group faces a number of charged including Possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Rochat appeared in court on Monday, and Lelonde and Roland are scheduled to appear in court on August 19.