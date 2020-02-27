Police find 200 grams of cocaine, $125K in drug bust
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:53PM CST
File image of cocaine.
REGINA -- Three people are facing charges after police searched three Regina locations, which resulted in the discovery of 200 grams of cocaine and $125,000.
On Feb. 26, police carried out a drug investigation and enforcement action at two addresses on Centennial Street and one in the 1600 block of McDonald St.
Three men, a 32-year-old from Surrey, B.C., a 30-year-old man from Calgary and a 26-year-old man from Toronto are all charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.