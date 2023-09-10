Police in Saskatchewan seize nearly 2 million unstamped cigarettes

A routine vehicle inspection near Indian Head ended with $1.1 million worth of illicit tobacco being seized.

On Aug. 31 an officer with the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) stopped a commercial vehicle on Highway 1 east of Indian Head.

While the officer was searching the trailer, they came across six pallets of unstamped cigarettes.

The province highlighted the bust in a news release.

"Thanks to this observant officer in the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, we were able to prevent organized crime from using Saskatchewan's roadways to profit from illegal activity," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said.

All told, the seizure included 1.9 million cigarettes worth $1.1 million on the illicit market, according to the province.

A power unit and the semi trailer were also seized.

Indian Head RCMP have taken carriage of the investigation in consultation with the SHP and Ministry of Finance.

The driver of the truck was arrested and faces several charges related to the Excise Act and The Tobacco Tax Act.