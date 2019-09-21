Police investigate after man apparently shot
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
CTV News Regina
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 3:41PM CST
A man sustained non-life threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning.
At around 5 a.m. police were called to the 1800 block of Ottawa St. for a complaint of a gunshot.
When police arrived on scene a 34-year-old man had apparently been shot. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate