REGINA -- Regina police are investigating after they say a dead man was pulled from Wascana Lake on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the north side of the lake, near the band shell, shortly after 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses reported a man “swimming” in the lake, but he was no longer visible. Officers found clothing and a cell phone on the shore near where they believe the man went into the water.

The fire department and the Regina police underwater rescue team responded to the call, along with EMS. They found an “unresponsive, adult male” in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:20 p.m., police said.

The coroner was called to the scene to launch a death investigation.

Police say they are working to identify the man and notify his next-of-kin.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.