Regina Police Service is looking for a suspect after a home was shot at on Thursday morning.

RPS was called to a home in the 5500 block of Second Ave. N.

Residents say they noticed a pile of dust, which came from a hole in an interior wall. Upon further investigation the residents discovered a hole through the exterior wall and determined it was the result of a projectile, a bullet that also broke the screen of their television.

Residents of the home say they don’t recall hearing anything overnight.

Police are investigating and searching for potential video evidence. They have not identified a suspect yet.