REGINA -- Regina police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a reported shooting on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service said it was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Athol Street after 8 a.m. on Saturday, for a report of a woman who had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a woman who was seriously injured. She was transported to hospital by EMS.

Police said the scene is currently being investigated. Traffic is restricted in the area and police are asking the public to avoid the area until the incident is dealt with.

No further information about this incident was released by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).