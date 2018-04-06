

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating a string of thefts in their own backyard.

In recent months, there have been three occurrences of bicycle thefts from the police’s evidence compound. The bicycles in the compound were recovered from investigations or found on the street.

Most of the bikes are considered low-value, but one is worth $1,500.

“We’ve enhanced the security measures, but I don’t want to get into specifics because really when you start to do that, you also give out information that might allow someone to defeat those security measures,” said Elizabeth Popowich with the Regina Police Service. “We certainly don’t want to have repeat occurrences.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.