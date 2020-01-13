REGINA -- Police are looking for four women who they believe stabbed two people at a house party on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Connaught Street around 3:25 a.m. after hearing that two people were stabbed. According to police, a 57-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were both treated at the scene. Police learned that there was a party at the home and four women were asked to leave after a fight. The women left, but police say they were banging on windows and doors from outside the home. When a person inside the home opened the door to get them to stop, they came back into the home and tried to steal some things from inside the home.

The man was stabbed by one of the women while he was trying to stop the theft. The woman tried to intervene and police say she was also stabbed.

The women fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.