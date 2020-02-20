REGINA -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 2900 block of Gordon Road around 4:45 p.m. after reports of a collision. According to police, a 44-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot when a vehicle hit her and then carried on without stopping.

The suspect vehicle is red and police say the suspect is described as a woman in her 40s with grey hair.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.