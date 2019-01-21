

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for any information about two serious assaults over the weekend.

The first assault happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 1000 block of Retallack Street. According to police, a 16-year-old boy had been injured with a bladed weapon. Police say the boy had been walking on Fifth Avenue when he was assaulted by a group of people he didn’t know. There is no description of the suspects. The boy went to an apartment to report the crime and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Less than an hour later, around 3:20 a.m., police were called to the hospital for a report of another boy who was also injured by a bladed weapon. The 17-year-old boy told police he was walking with friends in the area of Fifth Avenue and Montague Street when he was attacked by a group of suspects. The only description of those suspects available is that they were dressed in black.

Police say they believe the incidents involve the same suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.