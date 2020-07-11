REGINA -- A section of Highway 2 is currently closed due to a serious collision near Buffalo Pound Lake.

RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on the north side of Buffalo Pound Lake.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to assist. The road is currently closed in both directions to allow the helicopter to land.

Officers are on scene directing traffic, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

RCMP said updates will be provided as they become available.