Police say a Regina man who allegedly attempted to rob two businesses did not have a gun, but rather was concealing his finger in his pocket to mimic the look of a gun.

The two robberies happened on Saturday night, the first, just after 10:10 p.m. on the 300 block of McDonald Street. According to police, the suspect demanded money and threatened to shoot staff members, before fleeing in a vehicle eastbound on McDonald Street towards Ring Road. The suspect did not get any cash or merchandise in the robbery.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to a service station for a report of another robbery. A man came in demanding money and merchandise and took both. He fled after causing damage to the store. The description of the suspect matched that of the suspect in the previous robbery.

The suspect’s vehicle was found unoccupied on the Ring Road onramp. The 34-year-old suspect was found a short distance away. Police say there was no gun in the vehicle, but merchandise from the second robbery was recovered. The suspect was also reported to be impaired at the time of his arrest.

Jamie Morris, 34, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, driving while impaired and driving while blood alcohol content exceeds .08 per cent.

Morris appeared in court on Tuesday morning to face the charges.