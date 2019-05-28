

Regina police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery on Monday night.

Officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Dewdney Avenue after a report of a man robbing the business with a gun. The suspect stole cash and fled the scene, police say. No one was injured.

The suspect was last seen travelling northbound on foot on Royal Street. He is described as Indigenous, between 5-5 and 5-7 and around 25 years old. Police say he has “white, shiny hair” and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing a black hoodie and “dirty, baggy pants.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.