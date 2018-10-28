

CTV Regina





Regina police are searching for two men who attempted to rob a person parked on the side of the road of their vehicle.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of attempted robbery on the 1600 block of Cowan Crescent, according to a news release.

The victim was parked on the side of the road when two men – one carrying a gun – came up to the vehicle and demanded it. One of the suspects fired the gun, but the two men could not get the vehicle and took off in a dark coloured SUV.

The victim was not injured.

The first suspect is described as male, 6’ tall with a heavy build and wearing dark clothing. The second is described as male, 6’ tall, wearing a dark hoody, a baseball hat, a red bandana over his face and carrying a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.