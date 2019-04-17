Police seize meth, cocaine, morphine, fentanyl following storage unit search
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:32PM CST
A Regina man is facing 37 charges related to gun possession and drug trafficking.
Twenty-six-year-old Karl Lerat was arrested following a search warrant that was executed on April 12 at a storage unit in the 6000 block of Diefenbaker Dr. where Regina police recovered four guns and ammunition.
The search led police to the suspect at a home in the 100 block of St John St. N. on April 16. Lerat was observed at the home by police and was arrested. A search of the suspect yielded a large amount of money as well as morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine and a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Lerat appeared in court on Wednesday.