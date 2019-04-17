

CTV Regina





A Regina man is facing 37 charges related to gun possession and drug trafficking.

Twenty-six-year-old Karl Lerat was arrested following a search warrant that was executed on April 12 at a storage unit in the 6000 block of Diefenbaker Dr. where Regina police recovered four guns and ammunition.

The search led police to the suspect at a home in the 100 block of St John St. N. on April 16. Lerat was observed at the home by police and was arrested. A search of the suspect yielded a large amount of money as well as morphine, cocaine, methamphetamine and a substance believed to be fentanyl.

Lerat appeared in court on Wednesday.