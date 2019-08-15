

CTV News Regina





An officer used a Taser to arrest a man trying to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Officers found a stolen vehicle in the 900 block of Robinson Street around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the suspect was outside of the vehicle when officers approached, but got into the vehicle and tried to flee the scene. Police say they tried to control the suspect while he was in the vehicle and deployed a Taser. The suspect was able to drive the vehicle a short distance before hitting a tree while officers tried to restrain the suspect.

The 30-year-old man was taken into custody. After he was assessed by EMS, police say he was transported to detention cells.

The investigation is ongoing.