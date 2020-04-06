REGINA -- A man and a woman were arrested on Monday morning after police had to use a spike belt twice to stop a suspicious vehicle.

Officers were called to the area of Montreal Crescent and Broadway Avenue around 3:40 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had evaded police earlier. Police say the blue Nissan Murano wouldn’t stop and drove away quickly, disobeying traffic signs.

The spike belt was used in the area of First Avenue and McCarthy Boulevard, but the vehicle could still drive. A second spike belt was used on Stockdown Street and officers were able to carry out a “high-risk traffic stop.”

The man driving the vehicle and his female passenger were arrested and police say they seized bear spray, a knife and crystal meth.

The driver was also on a Canada-wide prohibition from driving.

The 23-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving and possession of a weapon.

The 22-year-old woman, also from Regina, is facing multiple charges including drug possession and flight from a peace officer.

They appeared in court on Monday afternoon.