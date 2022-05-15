Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition

Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.

Wilson, who represents the constituency of Saskatchewan Rivers, resigned from government benches last year over a refusal to disclose vaccine status.

Now she’s involved with Saskatchewan United, attending town halls and speaking to potential supporters.

“We’ve been going around the province talking to constituents,” Wilson explained. “All people of Saskatchewan about what kind of political party movement are they wanting.”

“So this is a movement and we have decided to form a party called Saskatchewan United.”

Wilson said the movement is attracting people who feel the provincial government has divided the province.

“Unity and less intrusive government,” she said. “People want to have the freedom to say, to speak freely for one thing and to move around freely and they felt very stifled these last two years.”

Former federal Conservative Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz has spoken publically about his involvement in advising the new political movement and has attended several of the town hall meetings across the province to gauge interest and set direction.

When asked about the new movement, Deputy Premier Donna Harpauer said the government will see where it goes.

“We’ll see. I guess I haven’t really followed it very closely,” she said.

“They have had meetings around the province. I don’t know how well they’re attended or how well they’re doing.”

Saskatchewan United has recently established social media accounts supporting its petition to become an official political party.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on May 15, the movement outlines some of its criticisms of the federal and provincial governments, its beliefs pertaining to personal freedom, and calls on supporters of both the NDP and Sask. Party who are dissatisfied with the current political situation to join the movement.

Saskatchewan United needs 2,500 signatures in order to apply for registration as an official party.

It expects to meet that signature requirement by the end of May.