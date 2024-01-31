Poll shows deepening support for Sask. teachers from those affected by strikes

As Saskatchewan teachers prepare to return to the picket lines once again, those who have been financially impacted by the recent strikes are in support of the teachers overwhelmingly.

The Sask. Reacts poll, conducted by Insightrix, shows that 31 per cent of those surveyed were affected by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federations (STF) strikes on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

Of that portion, 52 per cent reported no financial impact for those who had to make workplace or childcare accommodations during the strikes. A total of 41 per cent reported some impact while eight per cent reported significant impact.

Of that 49 per cent, 61 per cent noted a significant increase in support for the STF, a further 15 per cent reported a slight increase of their support for teachers, 16 per cent had no change in their position, five per cent said their support of the province grew slightly, while eight per cent said their support for the government had significantly increased.

“We know that this government only makes decisions often in times where they’re feeling politically pressured and so that support from the public is critical in this process,” STF President Samantha Becotte told CTV News.

Dating back to May, a total of 10 days have been spent negotiating, in addition to five days worth of conciliation. However, neither side is appearing to budge.

The province provided a statement to CTV News’ request for comment – which restated its claim of a “fair deal” for educators.

“The Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee has put forward a fair, initial offer for teachers with a seven per cent raise over three years, ensuring Saskatchewan teachers remain paid above the Western Canadian average,” the statement read.

“A fair deal for teachers must also be a fair deal for taxpayers. Saskatchewan taxpayers already contribute the most per capita to education in the country and right now the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation is asking for a salary increase of two per cent plus the Consumer Price Index each and every year, for four years. That amounts to a 23.4 per cent increase.”

The GTBC remains at the table, ready to discuss competitive salary and benefits but cannot negotiate without the STF at the table as well,” it added.

However, according to STF, they’re ready to meet at the bargaining table anytime, should the government decide to reconsider their initial offer.

“The government still remains firm on their opening position so they haven’t engaged in any negotiations at all. We’re ready to get back to the table any time they’re ready to give their government bargaining team the mandate to actually engage in those good faith conversations” Becotte explained.

The Saskatchewan School Board Association (SSBA), declined to comment about current negotiations or the poll results – but did say it continues to support bargaining in good faith and encourage teachers to return to the bargaining table.

“The SSBA represents school boards on the GTBC and out of respect for the collective bargaining process, we are unable to comment publicly about bargaining. Boards support bargaining in good faith and continue to encourage teachers to return to the bargaining table,” the statement read.

“Local boards work within their means and resources they are provided to offer high-quality education. However, the provincial government is solely responsible for the funding of education.”

Thursday, Feb. 1 will mark the beginning of the STF’s full day rotating strikes.

Currently, extra curricular activities in schools are still active. However, suspending these activities might be a next step for STF, who referred to it as “an option that we continue to look at.”

The Sask. Reacts poll reported a sample size of 600 respondents. Insightrix estimates the margin of error to be +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.