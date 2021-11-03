Polls open for Moose Jaw mayoral byelection

MOOSE JAW, SASK. -

Moose Jaw residents are heading to the polls on Wednesday to elect the city’s next Mayor.

Four regular polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., located at Exhibition Company Convention Centre - 250 Thatcher Dr. E., Church of Our Lady - 566 Vaughan St., Cosmo Senior Citizens Centre - 235 3rd Ave NE and Minto United Church - 1036 7th Ave. NW.

The City of Moose Jaw has an interactive poll map on its website for residents to determine where they should cast their vote.

Voters will be required to wear masks at polling stations. The city is also encouraging physical distancing.

Nine candidates are vying for the position of mayor:

Crystal Froese

Mike Simpkins

Wayne Watermanuk

Brett McAuley

Sam Morrison

Michael Haygarth

Clive Tolley

Heather Eby

Kim Robinson

Free transit will be available throughout election day. Fixed route service will be extended until 8:30 p.m. to accommodate residents voting in the evening.

Additional voting information can be found on the City of Moose Jaw website.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Fraser Tolmie, who stepped down as mayor to run for the Conservative Party in Sept. 20's federal election. Tolmie went on to win the seat for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan.