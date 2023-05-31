'Pop can on stilts': Burrowing owls back to breeding grounds in Sask., conservation efforts underway
After a long winter, burrowing owls have made their way back to their breeding grounds in southern Saskatchewan.
The owls journeyed back to the prairies from Mexico and southern Texas and breeding season is already underway, according to a release from Nature Saskatchewan.
The burrowing owls have already paired up. The females are incubating the eggs inside the burrow while the males are busy hunting for food, the release said.
The burrowing owls, which have long featherless legs “that make them look like a pop can on stilts,” are adapted to the prairie landscape and coexist well with grazing animals.
The owls have become a common sight in the prairies but according to Nature Saskatchewan, they are an endangered species in Canada.
“Every sighting is incredibly important,” the release read. “If you have burrowing owls in your pasture or cultivated land, do not fear. Burrowing Owls are excellent helpers and provide many advantages including free pest control.”
Kaytlyn Burrows, habitat stewardship coordinator, said the owls eat huge numbers of insects, mice, voles, and grasshoppers.
“Over the course of a summer, one owl family can consume up to 1,800 rodents and 7,000 insects,” she said in the release.
Nature Saskatchewan’s voluntary program called “Operation Burrowing Owl” works to conserve habitats and keep an eye on population numbers.
“Without the voluntary efforts of the land stewards and the general public, recovery of this unique prairie owl would not be possible,” Burrows said in the release.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters
The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
Canada is first to require health warnings printed on individual cigarettes
Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, making it the first country to implement this kind of measure aimed at reducing tobacco usage.
Study identifies the rise and fall of lifestyle habits during pandemic
More than three years after COVID was declared a global pandemic, a new study is looking at how the international health crisis has changed the lifestyle habits of Canadians.
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
Ottawa sends minister to Nigeria inauguration after accusing party of terror link
A year after arguing Nigeria's ruling party is responsible for terrorist acts, the Trudeau government has sent a cabinet minister to celebrate the swearing-in of its new president.
Saskatoon
-
Warman RCMP debunk abduction report, say no child luring occurred
According to RCMP, there was no attempt to lure a child in Warman Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon waste collection truck goes up in flames
A Saskatoon waste collection truck started on fire Wednesday morning in the city’s north end.
-
Saskatoon police release footage connected to murder case
Saskatoon police have released video footage they hope will help in a murder investigation.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Health Canada warning about life-threatening risks of water beads
Canadians are being warned about the potentially life-threatening risk of water beads for young children.
-
Winnipeg police issue warning about unknown man in high school girls' washroom
Police are on the lookout for an unknown man who entered a girls' washroom at a Winnipeg high school and confronted students earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Calgary-based biosand filter organization celebrating 30 years of providing clean water
The Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology (CAWST) has 1.7 million of its biosand filters in communities all over the world.
Edmonton
-
Man who attacked Edmonton mom in front of her kids has sentence reduced by 5 years
A man who slammed an Edmonton mother to the ground and strangled her outside of a downtown daycare in 2021 has had his nine-year prison sentence reduced to four years.
-
2 more charged with first-degree murder in northeast Edmonton 2020 death
Two more people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Aaron Watt in northeast Edmonton in 2020.
-
Teenage boy dead after dirt bike crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border
A teenage boy is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike east of Edmonton on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
-
Ontario's summer forecast revealed. It might not be what you were hoping for
Ontarians could be looking at a 'love it or leave it' kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.
-
'Harrowing' graphic stabbing video on social media police take steps to remove
Peel police are seeking to remove an online video that appears to depict the fatal stabbing of Brampton woman Davinder Kaur earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing charges in double homicide of Mississauga teens in Pembroke, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Ottawa in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens from Mississauga in Pembroke, Ont. A third teenager, also from Mississauga, was injured.
-
Crown seeks significant sentence for OPP officer convicted of sexual assault
At a sentencing hearing in Brockville Wednesday, the Crown argued an 'exemplary sentence' was warranted for the OPP officer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman and videotaping it.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man, 34, dies in hospital days after apartment fire
A 34-year-old man that was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a Vancouver apartment earlier this week has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.
-
'Had I stayed at Surrey, my baby would have died': New mother details harrowing child birth
More horror stories are emerging from Surrey Memorial Hospital, as a series of public letters written by frontline staff continue to highlight the perils of staff shortages.
-
Family of Madison Scott seeks answers after B.C. woman found dead, 12 years after disappearance
After the remains of Madison Scott were identified this week, exactly 12 years after the B.C. woman went missing, her family says they’re still looking for answers and closure.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't feel human': Six Quebecers file legal challenge against Bill 96
One year less a day after Quebec's Bill 96 came into force, a new legal challenge was filed Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse on behalf of six people.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms
Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.
-
Quebec judge calls out 'shocking' state failure after man slays spouse in psychotic delirium
Louise Avon, brutally murdered on March 31, 2022 in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts by her husband in the throes of a crack-induced psychotic delirium, might still be alive if Quebec hadn't "failed miserably in its role of protecting the public."
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., continues to burn out of control with 60 firefighters, 4 helicopters on scene
The northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward remains on edge Wednesday as a wildfire continues to burn out of control just five kilometres west of the community.
-
Alberta woman gets Ferrari impounded after speeding on Malahat
The RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol says an Alberta woman was ticketed and had her Ferrari impounded after speeding on the Malahat highway earlier this month.
-
Letter to Saanich families warns of youth gang crime as summer break nears
The principal of a high school on Vancouver Island says parents should be on alert over an increase in violent crime and gang activity involving young people in the community.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier asks for ugent help from federal government as wildfires continue to burn out of control
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking for urgent help as wildfires continue to burn out of control in his province.
-
Halifax requests federal assistance as out-of-control wildfire burns
The Halifax mayor is asking for help from the federal government as a wildfire burns in the city’s northwest.
-
Shelburne County wildfire still out of control as schools close, thousands evacuate
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County has forced officials to close all public schools in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
-
Northern Ont. town on the brink of evacuation as out-of-control wildfire grows
Forest fires in northern Ontario are on the rise, with the largest in the region shutting down a critical highway for the people of Hornepayne for a bit and bringing the community to the brink of evacuation.
-
'Mortifying': Toronto woman says restaurant shamed her for ordering too much food
A Toronto woman says she was shamed for the size of her order at a sushi restaurant north of the city in a scathing review posted to social media that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Around six fire trucks, including an aerial truck, are on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener.
-
'Thank God my kids were not outside': Driver charged after car crashes through 3 Kitchener, Ont. backyards
A 72-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle careened off Highland Road West and smashed through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.
-
Crash takes out part of pedestrian overpass in downtown Kitchener
Police closed a section of Charles Street in downtown Kitchener Wednesday where it appears a garbage truck took out part of an overhead pedestrian bridge.