Population of Saskatchewan passes 1.2M landmark

The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Saturday that the province’s population has reached 1.2 million people.

Last night, Saskatchewan surpassed a major milestone with 1.2 million people now calling our great province home!



Prior to 2007, Saskatchewan’s population hovered around 1 million people for decades.



Saskatchewan’s population grew by 153,572 residents between 2001 and 2021, according to Statistics Canada.

This translates to a 15.7 per cent increase over a period of 20 years. A period of population growth that came after decades of relative stagnation.

2001 - 978,933

2006 - 968,157

2011 - 1,033,381

2016 - 1,098,352

2021 - 1,132,505

Saskatchewan accounts for three per cent of Canada’s total population of 39.1 million people.

It ranks as the sixth most populous province, behind Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba.

The Government of Saskatchewan has set a target of 1.4 million residents, which it hopes to reach by 2030.

Saskatchewan’s population as of Dec. 4 is 1,200,054.