Portion of Highway 1 closed near Swift Current

A stretch of the Trans Canada is closed in southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Highway 1 was closed from Rush Lake, Sask. until the turnoff to Carmichael, Sask. including through Swift Current, according to the Highway Hotline.

The Highway Hotline said road conditions include reduced visibility, snow drifts and drifting snow as well as icy or slippery sections of roadway.

The stretch of highway has been closed since about 8 p.m. Monday night with weather conditions worsening throughout the evening.

Travel is also still not recommended on many highways in the Swift Current area Tuesday morning.

Widespread power outages have also been reported from Gull Lake, Sask. to the U.S. border, according to SaskPower.