REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Regina International Airport after a person who tested positive visited while likely infectious.

It happened Aug. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. according to a release.

The individual was in several areas of the airport during that time frame including the Tim Hortons located past security prior to boarding a flight.

The SHA says the person is from another province and that province will be providing further information on the affected flights.

Health officials are advising those who were at the location during the possible exposure window to self monitor for symptoms. If symptoms appear, the SHA requests immediate self-isolation and testing arrangements through the Healthline.