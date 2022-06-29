Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.

Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Sask.

The video was shared by Douglas Thomas on Twitter around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Lots of dust and hail," he said in a follow up tweet.

The community was under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout much of the afternoon.

Tornado touched down just outside our small #Saskatchewan town (Watrous) a half hour ago. #skstorm



Please take watch and be safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SrPnEGUaDA — highheels&fields (@lesleyraekelly) June 29, 2022 Tornado touchdown at Manitou regional campground near Watrous 10 mins ago 😳😳😳😳 #skstorm



Thankfully disappeared quick. pic.twitter.com/5MkekPzsf2 — Chris Bauer (@Chris_bauer_LL) June 29, 2022

Environment and Climate Change Canada rescinded the warning around 4:45 p.m.