Prairie provinces only region of Canada to favour Grey Cup over Super Bowl: poll
According to a poll from the Angus Reid Institute, 62 per cent, or three-in-five football fans in Canada would prefer to watch the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup if they could only pick one.
However, that is not the case in Saskatchewan, Alberta or Manitoba.
In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 70 per cent of those surveyed would watch the Grey Cup before the Super Bowl if they could only view one game. In Alberta, 58 per cent asked would choose to watch the Grey Cup.
(Source: Angus Reid Institute)
Of those surveyed in Quebec, 78 per cent would choose to watch the Super Bowl and only 22 per cent would watch the Grey Cup.
In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 41 per cent of those surveyed said they followed the Canadian Football League (CFL) closely while 22 per cent said that about the National Football League (NFL).
“Age is also a factor. One-quarter of men aged 18 to 34 follow the NFL closely (26 per cent) compared to just one-in-nine (11 per cent) for the CFL. A similar ratio is evident for men 35 to 54 (34 per cent NFL vs 19 per cent CFL), while older men (55 and up) follow both leagues at an equal level,” the survey said.
According to Angus Reid, a total of 1,515 people took part in the survey across Canada including 111 in Saskatchewan and Manitoba combined. There were 742 males that took part in the survey and 773 females.
The Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eages in Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Sunday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. on CTV.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
Questions remain over Toronto governance in coming days, weeks and months
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K
Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.
Biden's 'Buy American' plan won't significantly impact Canadian industries: U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says U.S. President Joe Biden was referring to exclusively American — not North American — construction materials when he announced new Buy American rules for infrastructure projects in his State of the Union speech last week. But David Cohen insists the impacts on Canadian industries won't be as significant as some fear.
Canadian women end strike over threat of legal action from Canada Soccer
Facing the threat of legal action from Canada Soccer, the Canadian women's team has agreed to return to training and play in the SheBelieves Cup.
Deadly mushroom finds new way to reproduce, could impact Canada: research
One of the most deadly mushrooms in the world has found a way to reproduce alone, new research says, which leads scientists to believe a spread of death caps could occur.
A closer look at John Tory, resigning as mayor of Toronto over affair
John Tory, a 68-year-old born-and-bred Torontonian and member of the city's business and political elite, announced he will resign as mayor on Friday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Saskatoon
-
'We got to be prepared': Canine CPR training course held in Martensville
PAWS republic in Martensville held a CPR Canine training course for people looking to be certified to assist their dogs in a time of need.
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
Winnipeg
-
‘He would have perished’: Newborn bear cub rescued near Devil’s Lake
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba (BBRM) has taken in its first cub foundling of the year.
-
Main Street building 'total loss': WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are cleaning up in North Point Douglas after a massive fire tore through a commercial building in the 800 block of Main Street early Saturday morning.
-
Carruthers and Calvert to face off as provincial men's curling championship round begins
Curling action continues at the provincial men's curling championship in Neepawa, Man.
Calgary
-
High School students let sparks fly at annual welding rodeo
High school students from across six school districts put their welding skills to the test at the eighth annual Calgary High School Welding Rodeo, taking place at the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Canada Lodge 146.
-
Hitmen go 0 for Manitoba, dropping 3-2 contest to Wheat Kings in Brandon
The Calgary Hitmen stumbled again Saturday, dropping a 3-2 contest to the Wheat Kings in Brandon.
-
Former Calgarian Stephen Ames wins PGA Champions event in Morocco
Former Calgarian Stephen Ames parred all 18 holes in the final round to win the Trophy Hassan II in a PGA Tour Champions event Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
'Rebuilding those cities will take years': Edmontonians collect donations for quake victims in Turkiye and Syria
Edmontonians are rallying together to support people in Turkiye and Syria after a massive earthquake rocked the region on Monday.
-
'We have to be their voice': Iranian-Canadians in Edmonton protest the Islamic regime
Iranian-Canadians gathered in Edmonton on Saturday to mark the 44th anniversary of the takeover of Iran by the Islamic Regime, and protest the regime, which is still in power in the country.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hazel McCallion lies in state at Mississauga City Hall
The City of Mississauga has invited the public to pay their respects to former Mayor Hazel McCallion as she lies in state at city hall Sunday and Monday.
-
Beloved Ontario chef dodges imminent deportation in the nick of time
A beloved Hamilton, Ont. chef dodged imminent deportation in January with just days to spare after the Canadian government extended his stay for another 18-months.
-
Questions remain over Toronto governance in coming days, weeks and months
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating suspicious fire at Camp B'nai Brith in Quyon, Que.
A nearby resident reported a fire at Camp B'nai Brith near Quyon, Que. overnight. Police are now investigating after fire investigators saw "some suspicious elements", according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.
-
Object destroyed over Yukon a day before PM scheduled to visit Whitehorse
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to answer questions about a 'cylindrical object'' shot down over central Yukon when he visits the territory Sunday for a previously scheduled trip to Whitehorse.
-
April bridge project will increase emergency response times in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township
A major construction project west of Brockville, Ont. will dramatically transform transportation in the area, but for hundreds of residents it will mean longer commutes, and in the case of an emergency, longer waits for help to arrive.
Vancouver
-
Big Brothers needed to meet growing demand in Greater Vancouver
Over the last few months, Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver says the number of children in need of its services has risen, and the organization is ramping up its recruiting efforts to find adults to pair with children in need.
-
Metro Vancouver restaurants raise money for earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria
At Pizza Garden in Lougheed Mall, the owner and most employees are of Turkish descent. And everyone working at the Burnaby pizzeria knows someone who has lost loved ones in the earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye six days ago.
-
2 Black B.C. entrepreneurs advance to top 5 in Canada-wide pitch contest
To mark Black History Month, the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society (BEBCS) has launched a nationwide contest for aspiring Black entrepreneurs in need of a financial boost to their business.
Montreal
-
A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident
A young man who was snowboarding was injured Saturday evening at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
-
Asylum seekers using well-organized system for crossing irregularly into Canada
Reports said officials from New York City were providing free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada. In December, a total of 4,689 migrants entered the country through Quebec's Roxham Road -- more than all would-be refugees who arrived in Canada in 2021. Crossing the irregular border allows them to take advantage of a loophole in a deal between the United States and Canada.
-
Fire at industrial building sends clouds of black smoke into Montreal morning air
There were no injuries or buildings in need of evacuation, but a fire at a Montreal East industrial building send billowing clouds of black smoke into the air on Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich designer organizes free weddings for couples facing terminal illnesses
Lily Kennedy launched Anna's Angels, a venture named after her late sister-in-law, to produce special events for people who are terminally ill.
-
Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges seen on Salt Spring Island, RCMP say
Mounties on Salt Spring Island are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
-
Arrest of 'potentially armed' suspect disrupts traffic outside Victoria Royals game
Police arrested a man on four outstanding warrants after an incident that disrupted traffic outside the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre during a Victoria Royals game Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. community honours young hockey player who died from cancer
Friends and family joined the larger hockey community in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of a young player.
-
Trip of a lifetime: British leg amputees to visit Cabot Trail in summer 2023
Two British leg amputees are set to visit the Cabot Trail this summer after covering its entire distance virtually.
Northern Ontario
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
Couples married for more than 40 years pose for Powassan photo shoot ahead of Valentine's Day
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Cupid's bow and arrow struck more than a dozen happy couples in Powassan Saturday.
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region bars and restaurants prepping for Super Bowl Sunday rush
Waterloo region bars and restaurants are getting ready for what’s expected to be a busy Super Bowl Sunday.
-
Police investigating alleged assault at Wilfrid Laurier University
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
-
Waterloo 7th grader headed to Washington, D.C. after regional spelling bee win
Thirteen local middle schoolers created some buzz Saturday when they competed in Waterloo region’s inaugural Scripps Spelling Bee at Bingemans.