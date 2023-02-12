Prairie provinces only region of Canada to favour Grey Cup over Super Bowl: poll

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K

Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener