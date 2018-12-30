

A man from Preeceville has been charged after RCMP say he broke into a home on Dec. 18, 2017, and sexually assaulted a woman while armed with a gun.

Police say the woman’s son was home at the time.

RCMP say another man was originally arrested on Dec. 18, 2017, but a stay of proceedings was entered on all of those charges on Mar. 27. Police say there were grounds to arrest that man at the time, who was released under a series of conditions.

The investigation into the assault continued and RCMP say the first man was cleared and had no involvement in the assault.

RCMP arrested Shawn Pasiechnik, 20, on Friday. He is facing multiple charges, including break and enter, committing sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

He will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Monday.