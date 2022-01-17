Premier Moe's approval rating up slightly, remains below 50%: poll

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating rose two points but remains below 50 per cent, according to the latest polling data from the Angus Reid Institute.

The January 2022 update places Moe fifth in approval rating among Canadian premiers, at 45 per cent. He sits behind the premiers of Nova Scotia, Quebec, B.C. and Newfoundland.

Despite the overall rise in approval, Saskatchewan’s perception of Moe’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has declined in the past six months.

Among those residents polled, 59 per cent said Moe is doing a bad job when it comes to the pandemic, while 37 per cent said he is doing a good job.

“The lack of public health measures may be working against Premier Scott Moe, who himself tested positive last week,” Angus Reid said in its poll update.

The data suggests Saskatchewan residents are much happier with the provincial government’s handling of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and rapid tests, with a majority of respondents saying they think the province has done a very good or good job.

Moe dropped below a majority approval rating for the first time in his tenure as premier in October 2021.

More details to come…