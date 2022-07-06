Premier Scott Moe defends Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
Premier Scott Moe defends Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
The premier has enlisted former and current MLAs to lead in-house meetings regarding Saskatchewan’s “provincial autonomy.”
Premier Scott Moe spoke to reporters in Saskatoon on Tuesday and answered questions regarding the ongoing autonomy meetings the government has organized.
“We're not consulting on whether or not the province should be exercising our full autonomy within the confines of the constitution. That decision has been made. We are going to do that,” Moe said Tuesday.
“What we're doing is asking exactly how we would be able to do this by folks that MLAs know in their constituencies that have an interest in this area.”
Former MLA Allan Kerpan and current Lumsden-Morse MLA Lyle Stewart are running the meetings.
Stewart is a veteran MLA that was first elected in 1999. Kerpan is a former Reform Party MP, a former Sask. Party MLA, and has been involved with both the Maverick Party and the Wexit movement.
Moe claimed that the government’s intention with the meetings is to gauge opinion on how best to take action on the topic of provincial autonomy.
“We have a tremendous opportunity here in Saskatchewan, our government … is going to do everything that we can to enhance and to foster that investment,” he said.
“But with respect to where there may be another entity that puts in place impediments or hindrances, so we cannot achieve what we know is possible for Saskatchewan people, most certainly we're going to draw some lines in the sand and we're going to defend the opportunity to grow a stronger Saskatchewan.”
Newly elected leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck, responded to the government’s autonomy meetings in a press conference in the provincial legislative building on Wednesday, criticizing the inclusion of Kerpan and the lack of transparency.
“We’re seeing Scott Moe spending taxpayer dollars to send a former politician and western separatist out on an invitation-only separatism tour. We’re not seeing any published dates, no times, and no transparency,” she told reporters.
“Despite claims, we know that people have asked to be invited to these meetings but have been turned away because they’re not on the list.”
When asked if the meetings were open to the public, the premier explained that there are plans for public town halls that he will attend in the future. But for now, the meetings are planned to be in-house and the attendees would be dictated by the MLAs involved.
“We're going to have a number of town halls that I'll be present to, that will be wide open to the public,” Moe said.
“With respect to the meetings, MLAs are setting up meetings with the folks that they feel would provide some input [and] that are interested in this particular area.”
Beck condemned the premier and the government for making the meetings a priority amid issues with affordability and healthcare in Saskatchewan.
“We’re seeing Scott Moe rely on sowing fear and sowing division to distract from the realities and failings of their own government,” she said.
“Not only the fact that they’re in closed doors is a problem, which is a problem to be clear, it’s also the fact that this is where they are choosing to spend their time when we’re hearing affordability, [and] healthcare are in absolute chaos.”
In his comments, Moe referenced the autonomy that Quebec has received and maintained that what the government is striving for is within the confines of the constitution.
“We firmly believe a stronger Saskatchewan makes for a much stronger federation in Canada. We'll see more discussion on this, [as] we find our way through the summer into the fall,” he said.
“But this is the direction the province is going.”
Beck admitted that there is a lack of recognition to the realities in Saskatchewan from the federal government but the way forward on the issues is debate, communication and corporation, not autonomy.
“I think it would be fair to say that there’s a lot of frustration out there with the federal government,” she said.
“I also think it’s clear that people want their government not to just be responsible for rhetoric, and for shouting matches on Twitter. They expect them to be at the table … this is something we used to see from governments in Saskatchewan. We used to have a seat at that federal table, we used to be able to deliver results.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption played a role in his disqualification from the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race, a move that came following allegations that his campaign violated election financing rules.
Conservative party not printing new ballots despite Patrick Brown's disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
-
'It was totally exhausted': Video shows moose seeking refuge in Saskatoon back yard
A Saskatoon man captured an unexpected encounter with a moose on camera.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings
There is a chance that severe thunderstorms could sweep across southern Manitoba.
-
Dire shortages leave Melita residents with no ER services for the summer
Residents in a southern Manitoba town are asking questions as to why they are facing a summer with no emergency room.
-
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener
The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.
-
BMO Centre being transformed into a massive gallery for Western Oasis Art Show
The Stampede Art Show is a long running event at the greatest outdoor show on earth and artists are setting up their booths for when the gates open.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced to 15.5 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Edmonton girl
Wade Stene, who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl, was sentenced to 15.5 years behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
-
Edmonton on track to get rid of single-use plastics. Here's how
The City of Edmonton is moving ahead on a new bylaw aimed at reducing the number of single-use items, like plastic cutlery and bags, that end up in city landfills and on city streets.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
Toronto
-
'I cannot get any rest': Residents complain of sleepless nights after alleged nightclub opens up under condo
Residents living in Toronto’s west end say they have been left utterly exhausted after an alleged nightclub opened up at the base of their condominium.
-
Ontario has likely entered new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, science table warns
Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Alstom exec says LRT train manufacturer did not get adequate maintenance access
The penultimate day of the public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit system saw some sharp words from the train manufacturer.
Vancouver
-
Victim of daytime shooting at Surrey hotel identified
Homicide investigators have shared the identity of the man killed in a brazen afternoon shooting in a hotel parking lot in Surrey Monday afternoon.
-
Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.
-
Family of Chelsea Cardno announces plans for celebration of life
The family of a Kelowna, B.C., woman who died tragically last month has announced plans for a celebration of her life.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones
The Montreal Alouettes have fired their head coach and their defensive co-ordinator, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
35-year-old man was lying in roadway when killed by vehicle near Courtenay: RCMP
Investigators say a man was lying in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near Courtenay, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Logging truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash near Campbell River
The driver of a logging truck was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after he was pinned inside the vehicle following a rollover crash on Wednesday morning.
-
Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.
Atlantic
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' reconsidering role in inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are considering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Northern Ontario
-
Closed butcher shop in North Bay leads to rotting meat, bad odours and a lot of flies
Bavarian Meat Products in North Bay has been closed since fall of 2021. While the business has closed, flies are thriving and the odour of rotten meat gets worse.
-
Ontario's best young golfers competing in Sudbury
Golf dominance is on the line this week at Timberwolf Golf Club as the Sudbury venue hosts the 2022 Ontario Boys Junior Golf Championship.
-
Sudbury mayor now opposes Kingsway project after costs soar to $215M
Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has reversed his stance on the Kingsway Entertainment District and is now opposed to the project after the latest estimates put the cost at almost $215 million.
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
'There’s no great answer': Low-income tenants weigh options in Cambridge as renovations push them out
Tenants of the Tiger Lofts, an affordable apartment building in Cambridge, say they’re being “renovicted” and won’t be allowed to stay after extensive renovations.
-
E-scooters now allowed on Waterloo Region roads
Electric scooters have been given the green light to cruise in Waterloo Region.