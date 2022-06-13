Premier Scott Moe hints at possible consumer rebate

According to the Premier of Saskatchewan, the provincial government may consider a consumer rebate if natural resources prices remain high.

Premier Scott Moe spoke to the media on Monday about possible relief for consumers from the provincial government.

“If there is a surplus it’s because of high natural resource prices,” he explained. “So, we would look for ways to return that in potentially one way or another, maybe through debt reduction, maybe through some dollars flowing to the Saskatchewan people.”

“But most certainly benefiting all Saskatchewan people as we fully understand that all Saskatchewan people are the owners of their natural resources in the province.”

The 2022 provincial budget projected oil prices at $75.75 a barrel.

The current price is approximately $120.00 a barrel, an approximately 60 per cent increase from the projection.

Potash revenues are also higher than previously expected.

The premier stated that there may be more direction on what the government will do, after the first quarter financial results become available this summer.