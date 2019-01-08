

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be hosting town hall meetings across Canada to kick off the new year, including a stop in Regina on Thursday.

Trudeau will be looking for input on topics such as how to create more jobs, strengthen the middle class, and growing the economy.

The prime minister will be at the Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies Centre for Kinesiology, Health and Sport at the University of Regina. Doors open at 5 p.m., with town hall beginning at 7 p.m.