'Probable tornado' touches down in south central Sask.

A number of social media users captured Saskatchewan's first apparent tornado of 2022 on Tuesday evening north west of Moose Jaw.

A storm that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings in several areas around Moose Jaw produced what was initially considered a "probable tornado" by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) around 7 p.m. Tuesday between the communities of Keeler and Caron.

Severe thunderstorm warnings currently in effect for the city of Moose Jaw, RM of Caron, Eyebrow and Marquis. Storm capable of heavy rain, strong winds and nickel sized hail. Head indoors if there are storms in your area. #SKstorm @CTVRegina pic.twitter.com/h5I6IsuzLJ — Bradlyn Oakes (@BradlynOakes) May 18, 2022

"It would be the first probable tornado of the season," said Eric Dykes, a meteorologist with ECCC. "We did recieve one report that it might've been on the ground for as long as 15 minutes."

Dykes said the verification process would continue Wednesday morning.