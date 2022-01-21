Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January

A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

The province said an internal audit of COVID-19 reporting systems was launched after a “notable length of time” passed without a new death being reported. The audit revealed a database error created by a programming parameter of Dec. 31, 2021.

“As a result of that, there are several anomalies that were identified, including potential missing data, which has been corrected to ensure accuracy and transparency in how data is collected and reported to the public,” Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, said during a press conference Friday.

Following the audit, nine previously unreported COVID-19 deaths were added to the province’s total on Friday.

Shahab said the nine additional deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and 21. All of the deaths were in the 60-plus age categories, including four in the 80-plus category.

Shahab said some historic hospitalization data has also been updated, including 11 COVID-19 ICU admissions and six inpatient admissions.

An additional 2,233 historic resolved COVID-19 cases were also added to the province’s totals alongside 3,700 historic negative PRC test results.

Shahab said further reviews of the COVID-19 dashboard and data base will continue, to ensure the information is as “timely and accurate as possible.”

The province noted that this issue does not impact the number of new cases, hospitalizations and ICU statistics posted throughout January.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…