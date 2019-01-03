

Major road and construction projects in and around the Queen City are expected to see significant progress in 2019.

The $1.2 billion Regina Bypass should be ready for drivers by Oct. 31.

The first phase of the project opened in 2017, connecting Balgonie to the junction at Arcola Avenue. Phase two will run from Arcola Avenue around the south end of the city to Highway 1. It will also connect with Highway 11 north of Regina.

“The remaining work this year includes things like final paving, finishing that bridge work and the sorts of things you need for traffic operation purposes like signage, lighting, pavement markings, things like that,” Doug Wakabayashi with the Ministry of Highways said.

The Conexus Credit Union is building its new headquarters in Wascana Park. Despite negative feedback about the building from various groups, the $60 million building is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020.

Crews have completed excavation and are currently building a parkade.

The city has several construction projects, including the Winnipeg Street Overpass and the Railyard Renewal Project. But, the city says there won’t be any major changes to those projects this year.

Instead, the city is in the design and planning stages, with a goal of breaking ground in 2020.