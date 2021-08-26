REGINA -- Fans will need more than just a ticket to get into City and Colour’s Regina concert this fall.

The act is slated to perform at the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on Nov. 28. City and Colour musician Dallas Green said they will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test to gain entry to all venues on City and Colour’s 2021 tour.

In an email sent out to ticket holders and those considering buying a ticket, Conexus Arts Centre said all fans and staff have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the second dose administered at least two weeks before the show.

The venue said proof of vaccination can include a printed copy or screenshot of an immunization record or the card received when the vaccine was given. The name stated on both documents must match valid ID. If a concert goer is unable to provide proof of the jab, a negative COVID-19 test from 48 hours prior will also be accepted.

Conexus Arts Centre noted the decision is event-specific and was requested by the performer. Other events will not require proof of vaccination right now, unless otherwise stated.

City and Colour’s decision is in line with Live Nation Canada’s recently announced policy that requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend concerts at select venues.