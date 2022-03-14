Property Management Company frustrated with province’s commitment to affordable housing projects

Affordable housing developer Jenn Denouden says the provincial government is proving difficult to work with, as her projects are not getting approved for funding.

“They’ve confirmed to us via letter, nothing is on the table. There will be nothing in the budget,” said Denouden, who is the president and CEO of Avana.

Last week, Avana announced a $30 million project that will see over 100 affordable units built in a new neighborhood in east Regina.

The funding is coming from the federal and local governments, most of it as a repayable loan.

No funding will be coming from the provincial level.

“What they have accomplished since 2007, we have built the same amount of units in the last three years. So I’d be ashamed if I were them,” Denouden said.

During Question Period on Monday, the NDP challenged provincial government’s affordable housing policy.

“This government has shown no interest in helping to house people who are being squeezed in this affordability crisis Mr. Speaker,” NDP MLA Meara Conway said.

The government said it owns hundreds of affordable housing units that are currently sitting vacant.

“In our portfolio we have about a 15 per cent vacancy right now across the province,” Lori Carr, minister in charge of Sask. Housing said.

Denouden feels there’s a reason for that.

“You know sometimes they are not in some of the most favourable areas. They’re not of a good size. I think the average age of a Regina Housing Authority unit is over 40 or 50 years old. Often times they’re rundown. They’re not feasible for families.”

Avana said it’s much easier dealing with the Alberta government where it’s currently building 400 affordable housing units. The Regina firm said it may have to focus future growth in that province instead of Saskatchewan.