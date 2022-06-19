'Proud to serve them our food': Father-daughter duo serve customers at Experience Regina Block Party

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

World swimming's governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women's events, starting Monday. FINA members widely adopted a new 'gender inclusion policy' on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener